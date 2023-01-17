Tesla slammed in Germany by union workers over unreasonable working hours, lack of free speech

Tesla has come under attack from the German union IG Metall and lawmakers over claims made by workers at its Brandenburg facility over inappropriate work hours and repression of free speech. A growing number of employees have been alleging longer workdays and limited free time, according to IG Metall, which has an office close to the factory and claims to be in regular contact with its workforce.

As per IG Metall, employees were being told to sign non-disclosure agreements along with their employment contracts, which made them more reluctant to publicly criticise their working conditions.

These worries were exacerbated by a new position advertised on Tesla's career website for a "Security Intelligence Investigator," who would work with the legal and human resources departments to gather "on-the-ground information both inside and outside Tesla walls in order to protect the company from threats."

"Workers started at Tesla with great enthusiasm for the project. Over time we are observing that this enthusiasm is withering," Irene Schulz of IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen said in a statement.

"Tesla is not doing enough to improve working conditions and is leaving too little time for leisure, family, and recovery."

Tesla was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

Two insiders who spoke to Reuters allege that Tesla China has also requested non-disclosure agreements from certain employees. For Tesla employees in Austin, San Francisco, and Shanghai, Reuters discovered many people on LinkedIn with the title "Security Intelligence Investigator."

German business newspaper Handelsblatt said on Monday that local lawmakers from the center-left SPD to the center-right CDU had voiced concern about the claims and demanded that both Tesla and the local government conduct investigations.

(With inputs from agencies)