Tesla shares surge amidst tech stock frenzy, Neuralink's worth $5 billion now

Fueled by the insatiable investor appetite for mega-cap tech stocks and a string of positive news, Tesla Inc. witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price on Wednesday, reaching a seven-month high. This stunning turnaround comes after a significant plunge in Tesla's stocks last year. Furthermore, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, Neuralink, has been experiencing a meteoric rise in valuation, which highlights the growing investor confidence in future tech-based companies.

Despite recent challenges, Bloomberg reported an impressive surge of 87 percent in Tesla's shares this year, defying expectations and underlining the market's renewed faith in the company's growth potential. The company's stock rally can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including the rush for technology and growth stocks amid waning fears of a recession. Tesla's rebound from last year's significant decline has instilled confidence in investors, with the stock demonstrating remarkable resilience and capturing the attention of market enthusiasts.

Tesla's recent success can be partially attributed to the eligibility of all Model 3 sedans for the full US tax credit, Bloomberg reported. The US Treasury Department's new criteria for the tax credit has allayed concerns surrounding slowing demand for Tesla's vehicles and electric cars in general. Moreover, investor sentiment has been bolstered by the appointment of a new CEO for social media platform Twitter, alleviating concerns about Elon Musk's involvement in multiple ventures. This strategic move has shifted the focus back to Tesla's core operations and provided investors with the reassurance needed to further fuel the stock's rally.

While Tesla's ascent continues, some market observers cited by Bloomberg express caution regarding the perception of Tesla as an artificial intelligence (AI) player. They stress that the company's trajectory will be predominantly influenced by electric cars' supply and demand dynamics in the coming year. Despite Tesla's impressive strides in AI, the jury is still out on whether the company has successfully positioned itself to capitalize on the disruptive potential of generative AI in autonomous driving.

Neuralink's Astonishing Valuation

In parallel to Tesla's remarkable stock surge, Elon Musk's Neuralink has recorded an extraordinary increase in valuation. Reuters reported that the brain implant startup, valued at close to $2 billion in a private fundraising round two years ago, is now worth around $5 billion based on privately executed stock trades. Neuralink's valuation surge comes on the heels of the company receiving approval for a human trial on its groundbreaking brain chip, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. With grand ambitions ranging from treating obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia to enabling web surfing and telepathy, Neuralink represents a paradigm shift in the realm of brain implants.