Tesla found partly liable for fatal 2019 crash involving autopilot

In a landmark ruling, a federal jury in Miami has found Tesla partially responsible for a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system, ordering the company to pay $329 million in damages. The lawsuit stemmed from a tragic 2019 incident in the Florida Keys, where a Tesla Model S, operating on autopilot, struck a pedestrian, Naibel Benavides Leon, 22, and her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, severely injuring him. Tesla’s Autopilot, a driver-assistance feature designed to assist with steering, acceleration, and braking, was found to have failed in the crash. Plaintiffs argued that the software should have alerted the driver and activated the brakes to prevent the accident, which resulted in Benavides Leon's death and Angulo’s lifelong injuries. The jury ruled that Tesla was partly at fault, with the company ordered to pay $129 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages.

Elon Musk and Tesla's legal strategy under scrutiny

The verdict represents a significant setback for Elon Musk and Tesla, which has long championed self-driving technology as a cornerstone of its future. Tesla has vowed to appeal the decision, calling the verdict “wrong” and arguing that it would harm efforts to develop life-saving technology. Tesla contended that the driver, George McGee, was responsible for the accident due to his distracted driving—he had dropped his phone and was not paying attention to the road. According to Tesla, the driver had his foot on the accelerator, which overrode the Autopilot system.

The company maintained that the Autopilot software functioned as designed and that the crash was a result of human error rather than a malfunction of its technology. However, plaintiffs’ attorneys, including Brett Schreiber, argued that Tesla misrepresented the capabilities of its Autopilot system. Schreiber accused the company of promoting Autopilot as a fully self-driving system despite its limitations, saying that it was designed primarily for highways but was widely used on roads it was not intended for. “Tesla’s lies turned our roads into test tracks for their fundamentally flawed technology,” Schreiber stated.

Implications for Tesla's future and regulatory oversight

The ruling has raised significant questions about the legal and safety implications of self-driving technology. Unlike previous cases, where Tesla settled out of court, this lawsuit went to trial, bringing the company’s practices under intense scrutiny. It is the first federal case to find Tesla liable for an accident involving its self-driving software.

The case also brings renewed focus on Tesla’s transparency and marketing claims. Experts have criticised the company for overstating the capabilities of its technology, which, despite being labelled as “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving,” still requires the driver to remain alert and ready to take control. Critics argue that these names mislead consumers about the system's actual abilities.

This case also comes at a critical time for Tesla as it prepares to launch its driverless taxi service. Musk has promised thousands of robotaxis on US roads by next year, a major part of the company’s plans for the future. However, this trial has cast a shadow over Tesla's claims about the safety and reliability of its self-driving technology.

As Tesla continues to push forward with its self-driving ambitions, it is likely to face increasing pressure from regulators. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has already raised concerns about Autopilot's safety, with a recent report citing a “critical safety gap” in the system. The case may also prompt lawmakers and safety regulators to reconsider how self-driving vehicles are monitored and held accountable for accidents.