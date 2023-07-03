Telstra's game-changing deal: Starlink Broadband and voice services touch down in rural Australia

Telstra, one of Australia's leading telecommunications companies, announced a groundbreaking partnership on Monday with Starlink, owned by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, to provide broadband and voice services via satellite to residents in rural and remote areas, Reuters reported. This collaboration is expected to offer an alternative to the limited internet options currently available to these communities. While specific pricing details have not been disclosed, Telstra has stated that it plans to deliver bundled home phone services along with Starlink broadband, making it a world-first offering. The company also intends to provide local tech support and optional installation services as part of this partnership. The service is expected to be available as early as December 2023.

Starlink: A Game-Changing Satellite Broadband Solution

Starlink, known for its innovative use of thousands of satellites orbiting Earth, is one of the few alternatives to Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN). Unlike the NBN's satellite service, Starlink's satellites operate in a low Earth orbit of approximately 550km, enabling significantly lower latency. In contrast, the NBN's Sky Muster satellites are positioned over 36,000km away, resulting in higher latency due to the longer data transfer distances. This latency issue poses challenges for activities such as voice and video calls.

Cost and Speeds

While the hardware cost for Starlink can be initially steep, with regular pricing at AU$924, rural Australians can access it at a discounted price of AU$199, while other residents can acquire it for AU$599, as per Tech Radar. Starlink currently offers a single residential plan priced at AU$139 per month. Data from Q3 and Q4 2022 indicate that Starlink's median download speed in Australia was 106Mbps, which is highly competitive.

Impact on Existing Services

The decline of 10,000 users in the past year reported by the Australian Financial Review suggests that some former Sky Muster satellite customers have likely transitioned to wireless broadband plans like NBN fixed wireless or other satellite services such as Starlink. The newly formed partnership between Telstra and Starlink raises concerns for the NBN's Sky Muster service, as the recognizable Telstra brand may attract customers away from the government-owned satellite network.

Telstra's Perspective

When asked about the possibility of partnering with the government-owned Sky Muster, Telstra stated that it had explored offering Sky Muster services on multiple occasions. However, the company concluded that there were better solutions than Sky Muster's services to meet its customers' needs. Telstra expressed excitement in offering Starlink-based services and NBN fixed wireless services to provide high-speed and reliable connectivity solutions to customers residing in rural and remote areas.

Starlink's Expansion to Rural India In addition to its efforts in Australia, Starlink also aims to provide broadband services in rural areas of India. By leveraging its satellite constellation, Starlink seeks to bridge the digital divide and offer high-speed internet access to underserved regions in the country. This initiative can potentially revolutionize connectivity in rural India, opening up opportunities for education, commerce, and communication. Though this expansion faces a roadblock from Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio regarding the issue of auctions vs licensing, the rural broadband landscape is expected to undergo a major transformation in times to come.