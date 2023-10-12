Teen entrepreneur Pranjali Awasthi's Delv.AI receives $450,000 funding
Pranjali's journey into the tech world was inspired by her father, an engineer, who ignited her interest in computer science and coding when she was just seven years old.
Pranjali Awasthi, a 16-year-old prodigy from India, has secured an impressive $450,000 in funding for her AI startup, Delv.AI, according to a report by India Today. According to the report, she founded Delv.AI in January 2022.
Her passion for technology led to her internship at the research labs of Florida International University, where she delved into machine learning projects while continuing her regular schooling.
Pranjali's internship sparked the idea for Delv.AI, where she sought to harness AI to address real-world challenges. In 2021, she gained a place in an AI startup accelerator in Miami, led by tech enthusiasts Lucy Guo and Dave Fontenot from Backend Capital, in exchange for a stake in her future company. This accelerator provided the launchpad that attracted investments from notable names in the tech industry, such as On Deck and Village Global.
Delv.AI, with a team of up to 10 employees, focuses on leveraging AI to streamline data extraction processes and eliminate data silos. Pranjali's primary objective with Delv.AI is to assist researchers in efficiently accessing specific information amidst the ever-expanding online content landscape.
Pranjali's dedication to her growing company led her to temporarily step away from her high school education. With a recent funding injection of $450,000 and a current valuation of around $12 million, Delv.AI is poised for a promising future.
