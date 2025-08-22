Still waiting for the fourth stimulus cheques? Here's what the IRS says

Are you still waiting for the fourth stimulus cheques? Here's what we know. Speculation of the fourth stimulus cheques of $2,000 has surfaced on the Internet. However, there is no official confirmation about this from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the US Congress.

History of stimulus cheques: Will you get it this year?

Three stimulus cheques have been issued. The first stimulus cheque was for up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 per qualifying child under the age of 17. The second was for $600 per individual and $600 per qualifying child. Thethird was for $1400 per individual or married couple and $1400 for dependents. The deadline for the third such checks was April 15, 2025. The IRS has said in a statement that the claims were false.

As of now, the IRS said, there was no recovery rebate for taxpayers to claim. It said it was because no formal legislation had been passed by Congress. The confusion was caused because people mistook it for a recovery rebate credit on 2021 tax returns as additional stimulus payments.

Who can return a federal tax refund on taxes?

The official US website of the US Department of the Treasury says a taxpayer with AGI of up to $75,000 for singles is eligible for the tax credit. For households, the amount is $112,500. For married couples, the amount is $150,000.

The refund status can be checked on the IRS's "Where's My Refund" online portal. A person can access their account after entering their Social Security Number, filing status, and refund amount. It can be done 24 hours after filing returns.

Taxpayers can also reach out to the IRS at 800-829-1954 phone number.