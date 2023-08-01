Soon, your favourite chocolate bar will get costlier. Here's why

Easing inflation has come as a sweet news to consumers in the recent months. However, for chocolate lovers, the latest developments in cocoa-producing countries could come as a bitter news.

The cost of wholesale cocoa beans has surged to the highest levels in over a decade in the cocoa-producing countries of West Africa. Moreover, the region is grappling with the double blow of heavy rains and a devastating rot-causing disease, leaving cocoa production in dire straits.

West Africa accounts for a whopping two-thirds of the world's cocoa bean harvest.

This situation has set the alarm bells ringing for global chocolate manufacturers, who fear that the prices of their products will continue to climb throughout 2024. Candy makers like Lindt and Hershey's are not shying away from the truth, warning consumers that further price hikes are unavoidable.

Adding to the concern is the looming threat of an El niño effect -- it warms the ocean surface and leads to irregular weather patterns -- which could further impact cocoa output this year.

While the pandemic did lead to a temporary slowdown in global chocolate demand, the tables have turned. Consumption is rebounding, and the two years of supply shortages have severely depleted cocoa stockpiles.

Companies like Lindt are trying to safeguard against higher prices and shortages by stockpiling cocoa beans as a precautionary measure, but whether it will be enough to offset the crisis remains uncertain.

The impact of soaring wholesale costs is bound to affect consumers, with experts predicting that the pinch will be felt in the second half of 2023.