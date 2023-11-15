Slowing US inflation fuels optimism as Fed rate hike concerns subside: Report

U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in October, signalling a potential easing of concerns over rising inflation and leading to renewed hopes that the Federal Reserve might halt further interest rate hikes. According to Reuters, the data, released by the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics, revealed that the annual increase in underlying inflation was the smallest in two years, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing economic narrative.

The report showed a notable decline in gasoline prices, contributing to the stagnant Consumer Price Index (CPI), a shift from the 0.4 per cent rise observed in September. The unexpected softness in inflation figures prompted a positive reaction in financial markets, with U.S. Treasury yields dipping and a subsequent rally in the stock market.

The development, combined with recent data indicating a slowdown in job and wage growth, is seen as reinforcing the notion that the economy might evade a potential recession.

Christopher Rupkey, Chief Economist at FWDBONDS, told Reuters, "The Fed always wants to see more progress, but it is looking like the inflation battle has rounded the corner." Rupkey further expressed optimism that the economy could navigate away from a recession while experiencing lower inflation. The encouraging signs in the CPI, including a 5.0 per cent drop in gasoline prices, highlight the potential impact on broader economic dynamics.

Despite a year-on-year consumer price rise of 3.2 per cent in October, down from 3.7 per cent in September, concerns persist as inflation continues to surpass the Fed's 2 per cent target. Analysts suggest that the recent disinflationary trend might not be sustained indefinitely, given the strong economy and a relatively tight labour market.

While expectations of an imminent end to the Fed's monetary policy tightening campaign have gained traction, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains according to Reuters. He said, "if it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so."

Financial markets are seemingly anticipating a rate cut as early as May, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Federal Reserve has implemented a robust monetary tightening campaign since March 2022, resulting in a 525 basis points increase to the current 5.25 per cent -5.50 per cent range. The prospect of a shift in monetary policy has driven Treasury prices higher, with the yield on the two-year note reaching a two-week low. The dollar has depreciated against a basket of currencies, and Wall Street stocks are trading notably higher.

The CPI report also shed light on specific sectors, including a 0.3 per cent increase in food prices, driven by higher costs for meat, fish, and eggs. However, the overall encouraging inflation data, coupled with slowing rent increases and subdued goods deflation, suggests a potential positive trajectory for the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from Reuters)