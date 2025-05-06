Sneakerheads brace yourself as Sketchers just dropped a bombshell. The comfort driven footwear giant is making a dramatic exit from Wall Street in a blockbuster $9.42billion buyout by investment firm 3G Capital, according to Reuters report.

This move marks the biggest buyout in the sneaker industry's history which ends Sketchers' 26 year run as a publicly traded company.

As per Reuters calculations, 3G Capitals is offering $63 per share in cash which is a 28 per cent premium over Sketchers' last close. This news send shares soaring 25 per cent $61.86, bouncing back from a year marked by nearly 30 per cent losses.

What is the deal?

As reported by Reuters, this wasn’t a competitive bidding war. The deal was bilateral, with 3G Capital leveraging its long-standing relationship with the Greenberg family—the founding force behind Skechers.

Despite the ownership change, leadership stays put. CEO and founder Robert Greenberg, aged 85, will continue to steer the brand. His son Michael Greenberg (President) and David Weinberg (COO) will also retain their current roles.

The deal is reportedly expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and will be funded through a mix of 3G Capital’s own cash and debt financing secured from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Given Skechers’ image as a family-run business that wasn’t expected to sell, Needham analyst Tom Nikic called the acquisition “very surprising,”

Tariffs, Trade Tensions & Tough Decisions

The timing of this mega deal is no coincidence. Reuters notes that Skechers withdrew its annual forecast in April, citing the impact of President Donald Trump’s steep 145 per cent import tariffs on Chinese goods.

With China being a core manufacturing base for the brand, the tariffs significantly increased operating costs. This, paired with weakening consumer sentiment in the US, made staying public riskier.

Skechers along with Nike and Adidas had urged the US government to exempt footwear from retaliatory tariffs. But with no relief in sight, the company may have opted for private control to navigate this uncertain terrain more flexibly.

From Chrome Dome to Global Comfort King: Rise of Sketchers

Skechers launched in 1992 with its edgy street-style shoe “Chrome Dome.” Fast forward three decades, and it has transformed into a global comfort-first brand with a massive footprint of 5,000 retail stores across more than 120 countries.

Its shoes, priced between $75 and $150, have struck a chord with budget-conscious buyers. Star-studded collaborations with Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian and others have helped the brand stay relevant in a competitive landscape that includes legacy giants like Nike and fast-rising challengers like Hoka.

According to TD Cowen analysts, 3G Capital’s trademark focus on cost-cutting and efficiency could lay the groundwork for Skechers to re-enter the public market in the future.

Though Skechers may be stepping off Wall Street, but it’s certainly not stepping down. Backed by deep-pocketed 3G Capital and led by a founding team that’s staying the course, the brand is reportedly gearing up for a new phase which is away from quarterly scrutiny, and possibly toward leaner, faster growth.

As per Reuters reports, this is more than just a business deal. It’s a power move in a rapidly changing market—and one that could shake up the future of the sneaker industry.