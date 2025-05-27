Shein’s European empire at risk as Brussels issues stir warning over fake discounts and false claims

The European Union has issued a stark warning to Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein, threatening the company with hefty fines for allegedly deceiving consumers and violating EU consumer protection laws.

The action follows a sweeping investigation led by the European Commission in coordination with national regulators in Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands, according to Reuters.

Shein, which has become a household name across Europe by selling low-cost fashion online, has been accused of manipulating prices, misleading customers, and failing to meet refund obligations.

The company has until 26 June to respond and propose remedies. If it fails to do so, it could face fines based on its annual turnover within EU member states, as per Reuters.



What Shein is accused of doing



The European Commission has accused fast-fashion giant Shein of engaging in a series of deceptive practices that violate EU consumer protection laws.

According to Reuters, the Commission, in coordination with consumer rights watchdogs in Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands, found that Shein had consistently misled its customers through tactics that distort purchasing decisions and compromise transparency.

At the core of the allegations is Shein’s pricing strategy. The company is reportedly accused of promoting fake discounts by artificially inflating the original prices of items to exaggerate the size of savings during sales.

Additionally, Shein has been reportedly found to manufacture a sense of urgency by deploying misleading countdown timers and limited stock notices, designed to pressure consumers into making hasty purchases.

The European Union also raised concerns about deceptive labelling, particularly regarding products marketed as sustainable. According to the investigation, many of these claims lack substantiated environmental standards, misleading customers who may be trying to make eco-conscious choices.

Shein has also reportedly come under fire for concealing customer service contact details, effectively making it difficult for consumers to seek redress or file complaints.

Equally problematic, the Commission said, is the company’s handling of return and refund policies. It accused Shein of providing incorrect and unclear information about return procedures and of delaying refunds, thereby undermining consumer trust and legal rights.



In its official statement, the European Commission noted that these practices breach essential consumer rights related to transparency and fair dealing. “Shein now has one month to reply to the CPC Network’s findings and propose commitments on how they will address the identified consumer law issues,” the Commission said, as quoted by Reuters.

It further added that if Shein fails to take meaningful corrective action, national authorities within the EU have the mandate to take enforcement steps, including the imposition of fines. These penalties could be calculated based on Shein’s annual turnover in the relevant EU Member States, according to Reuters.



The regulatory pressure is part of a broader push by the EU to hold digital and cross-border platforms accountable for consumer welfare, especially as platforms like Shein continue to dominate the fast fashion market with massive user bases, according to Reuters.

Shein’s dominant EU footprint

Shein’s potential penalties come at a time when its digital footprint in Europe is vast. The company reports that nearly 100 million monthly users engage with its platform in the region, as per data shared on Shein’s official website and cited by Business Insider.

This scale makes Shein a priority for EU regulators, who are increasingly scrutinising major online retailers for consumer and product safety compliance.

Earlier this year, the European Commission also warned Shein and its rival Temu about the sale of unsafe and potentially dangerous products, according to Reuters.

Shein is also in the crosshairs of the Digital Services Act (DSA), which mandates stricter obligations for very large online platforms operating in the EU. Additionally, the European Union has proposed a €2 handling fee per parcel on low-value e-commerce shipments, a policy widely seen as targeting high-volume sellers like Shein, Reuters reported.

Trade troubles and slowing growth

The EU probe comes on the heels of global trade headwinds that are already hurting Shein’s profitability. In April, the company increased product prices, citing “recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs”.

As reported by Business Insider, the move followed US President Donald Trump’s closure of the de minimis loophole, which had allowed shipments under $800 to enter the United States duty-free.

Shein’s sales growth has since slowed, and analysts say its low-margin, high-volume model is becoming more difficult to sustain amid tariff hikes and regulatory scrutiny from both the US and EU.

What comes next?

With a deadline of June 26 looming, Shein must now respond to the EU’s findings and present a credible plan to fix the problems. If the company’s reply is deemed unsatisfactory, enforcement proceedings will follow — potentially leading to multi-million euro fines depending on the company’s EU revenue.

Shein has yet to issue an official statement in response. Its representatives have not responded to requests for comment, according to Reuters.

As the EU flexes its regulatory muscle and the US tightens trade loopholes, Shein’s global dominance faces mounting legal and economic pressure. For a company built on speed and scale, the question is whether it can adapt or risk being slowed down by the very markets that fuelled its meteoric rise.

