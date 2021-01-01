Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 14,000; financials, IT stocks lead

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty traded higher Friday led by gains in banks and IT stocks.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading 0.7 per cent higher each.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 200 points at 47,950 levels and testing the 48,000-mark. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index was trading above the 14,000-mark.

Sensex opened at 47,785.28 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 47,946.66 and a low of 47,771.15 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS and UltraTech Cement, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel.

