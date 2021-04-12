Sensex skids 1,700 points, Nifty around 14,300 on lockdown concerns

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty plunged on Monday with all sectors witnessing broad-based selling as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states weighed on sentiment. Losses in banks, autos and metal stocks dragged the most.

Along with the surging Covid cases, the subdued trend in the Asian markets also weighed on the Indian indices.

Around 12.10 p.m., Sensex was trading at 47,834.84, lower by 1,756.48 points or 3.54 per cent from its previous close of 49,591.32.

It opened at 48,956.65 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 48,956.65 and a low of 47,813.60 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,304.00, lower by 530.85 points or 3.58 per cent from its previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)