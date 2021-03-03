Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty reclaims 15,000

Benchmark index BSE Sensex opened 374.23 points up to begin the day at 50,659.50, while the NSE Nifty notched up 110.85 points to open trade at 15,029.95 points.

Among other individual stocks, IRCON slid 6 per cent as the offer for sale for up to 16 per cent government stake at a floor price of Rs 88 per share in the railway PSU opened today.

The Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, led by the Nifty Metal index, up 2 per cent.

The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank spurting as much as 1.4 per cent.

Of the Sensex constituents, 25 traded in the green.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had rallied 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent, and the Nifty had jumped 157.55 points or 1.07 per cent, extending gains for the second day in a row.

Foreign investors bought equities worth a net Rs 2,223.16 crore in Indian capital markets on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia on Wednesday, stocks were trading higher in afternoon deals despite an overnight retreat on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Brent Futures rose 0.64 per cent to trade at 63.02 per barrel.

