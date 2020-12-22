Sensex reclaims 46,000, Nifty gains 1% to end above 13,450 level

Stock market indices witnessed a sharp recovery to end 1 per cent higher on Tuesday led by robust buying in IT and pharma stocks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rebounded 895 points from day's low and settled 453 points or 0.99 per cent, higher at 46,007 levels on the BSE. The index had earlier hit an intra-day low of 45,112.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and PowerGrid were the top gainers on the 30-share index while HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank ended the day as top laggards.

The broader Nifty50, on the other hand, clawed back above the 13,400-mark and closed at 13,466 level, up 138 points or 1.03 per cent. From the day's low of 13,192, the index settled 274 points higher.

Global markets

European stocks steadied on Tuesday, after heavy losses a day earlier sparked by fears over a highly infectious new strain of Covid-19.

The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 1.2%, on course for its biggest one-day jump in over five weeks. German and French indexes both added 1.3%. London’s blue chips turned positive, too, recovering early losses.

Earlier, MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.8%, dragged down by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index.

(With inputs from Reuters)