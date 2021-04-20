Sensex plunges 773 points from high, ends 244 points lower

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday's volatile session lower dragged by selling in IT, banks and FMCG stocks.

Midcap and smallcap indices ended higher outperforming the benchmarks. Gains were seen in pharma, auto and metals stocks.

The Sensex ended 244 points lower at 47,706 while the Nifty fell 63 points to settle at 14,296.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the midcap index up 0.3 per cent and smallcap index up 1 per cent.

On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and Tata Consumer were the top gainers.

(With inputs from agencies)