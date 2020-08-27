Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher, markets rise for 5th day

Domestic stock market indices ended in the green for the fifth consecutive session on August 27, supported by gains in select heavyweights such as HDFC, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 39 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 39,113.47 levels, with IndusInd Bank (up over 6 per cent) being the top gainer and ONGC (down over 1 per cent) the biggest loser. NSE's Nifty ended at 11,559, up nearly 10 points, or 0.084 per cent. India VIX fell over 2 per cent to 18.90 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 15,155.04 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 15,025.51, up 0.35 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack on Thursday, rallying 6.59 per cent, followed by M&M, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti.

On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Kotak Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.47 per cent.

After opening higher, the markets continued to trade in the positive zone in the afternoon session as traders were encouraged by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement that the new resolution framework is expected to give durable relief to borrowers amid the COVID-19 crisis, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

However, market participants turned cautious as August futures and options (F&O) contracts expired, traders said.

Further, global investors are awaiting cues from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium. Officials in the past have used the meeting, being held online this year, to make market-moving announcements.

Sectorally, the BSE realty index rallied 6.63 per cent, followed by auto, consumer durables, healthcare, bankex, finance, and industrials indices.

Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices settled up to 0.35 per cent higher.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled with losses, while Shanghai closed in the positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 46.18 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee soared 48 paise to close at 73.82 against the US dollar after the RBI Governor said the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition to deal with the pandemic-induced stress.

Speaking at a webinar, Das also said rather than becoming averse to lending, banks have to improve their risk management and governance frameworks, and also build sufficient resilience.

