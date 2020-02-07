Sensex, Nifty end lower, but record best week since December

The shares ended lower as persistent coronavirus fears brought down global markets, but recorded their best week since December.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.33 per cent to 12,098.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index ended 0.4 per cent lower at 41,141.85.

However, the Nifty and Sensex finished the week up 1.04 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively, their best weekly close since December 20.

The Nifty Auto index closed down 0.95 per cent and was the top drag among sectors. The Nifty financials index dropped 0.3 per cent.

Eicher Motors was the day's biggest laggard, dropping 3.21 per cent, while Zee Entertainment was the top gainer, advancing 5.92 per cent.