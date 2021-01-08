Sensex jumps 689 points, Nifty settles above 14,300

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1 percent to end at record high levels on Friday.

The Sensex surged 689.19 points or, 1.43 percent, to end at 48,782.51, while the Nifty closed at 14,347.25, up 209.90 points, or 1.48 percent.

In the mid-cap space, S&P BSE MidCap index, though underperformed the frontline index, settled 1 per cent higher at 19,138.7 level after hitting a record peak of 19,161 earlier in the day. The S&P BSE SmallCap index, on the other hand, ended at 18,908.59 levels, up 0.72 per cent.

Global markets

European stocks rose on Friday, with Germany’s DAX hitting a record high on the back of better-than-expected economic data and encouraging earnings updates from chipmakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% and was on track for a more than 3% weekly gain, with hopes of more US stimulus boosting economically sensitive sectors such as miners, oil & gas and banks. Germany’s DAX index jumped 0.8% after data showed both industrial output and exports rose more than expected in November.

(With inputs from Reuters)