Sensex gives up 51,000 amid broad-based sell-off, dips 435 points

Domestic stock market indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Friday amid broad-based selling seen across all sectors. Losses in banking, auto and metal stocks dragged the markets the most.

BSE Sensex nursed losses of 435 points, or 0.85 per cent, to end the day at 50,890 levels. In the intra-day trade, the index tanked 800 points from the day's high to hit a low of 50,624.

The Nifty50 index gave up the 15,000-mark and settled at 14,982 levels, down 137 points or 0.9 per cent. It hit an intra-day low of 14,898.

Global markets

Shares struggled to avoid a fourth straight day of losses on Friday as data showed eurozone business activity slowing in February, while German and British 10-year bond yields touched multi-month highs, driven up by bets on rising inflation.

The pan European index was up 0.1 per cent, while London's FTSE index was 0.1 per cent weaker.

In Asia, MSCI world equity benchmark was up 0.1 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was down 0.1 per cent, while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were broadly flat.

(With inputs from Reuters)