Sensex falls over 60 points, Nifty ends flat at 14,634

Indian equity markets began deep in red on Monday morning but staged an intra-day recovery to close flat.

The BSE barometer S&P BSE Sensex settled the day at 48,718.5 levels, down 64 points or 0.13 per cent. The index hit a low of 48,028 in the opening deals but rose swiftly through the day to touch a high of 48,863 in late noon deals.

The 50-stock NSE Nifty index gained 3 points and closed at 14,634.

Titan, Reliance Industries Ltd, and bank stocks were among the top drag on the index. Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, and HUL were the best-performing stocks.

Bank Nifty closed with losses while broader markets ended with gains, outperforming benchmarks. Volatility gained and closed above 23 levels.

(With inputs from agencies)