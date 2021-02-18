Sensex falls 379 points, Nifty ends below 15,150

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower for the third day on the trot on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tanked 379 points today to settle at 51,325 levels. From the day's high of 51,904, the index skid over 700 points to hit a low of 51,187. At close, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, M&M, ICICI Bank, and HDFC, down up to 2.5 per cent, ended the day as the top losers.

Global markets

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.42 per cent, Australian stocks rose 0.01 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.14 per cent.

However, in signs that global sentiment was still buoyant, Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.22 per cent, German DAX futures were up 0.15 per cent, and FTSE futures rose 0.3 per cent.

