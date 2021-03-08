Sensex closes 36 points up; Nifty ends below 15,000

The Indian stock market indices erased intraday gains to end Friday's volatile session a marginally higher. Gains were witnessed in PSU banks, metals and IT indices, while realty, financial services, FMCG and auto indices ended in the red.

BSE Sensex ended at 50,441 levels, up 36 points or 0.07 per cent. The index hit an intra-day high and low of 50,986 and 50,318, respectively. Infosys, L&T, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India were the top contributors to the index's gains today.

The Nifty50 index closed at 14,956 levels, up 25 points or 0.12 per cent. The advance to decline ratio remained neck and neck with 27 stocks settling the day in the green, as against 23 stocks that declined on the index.

Global markets

World shares dipped on Monday as the US Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters.

The MSCI world equity index fell 0.1 per cent, as gains in European cyclical and travel stocks were offset by losses in Asia. Chinese stocks posted their biggest decline in seven months, down 3.5 per cent, on concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

Nasdaq futures fell 2 per cent in early European trade, reversing early gains, while S&P 500 futures fell 1 per cent as investors looked past the benefits of the fiscal package.

(With inputs from Reuters)