Sensex and Nifty ended flat dragged by losses in IT and banking

The Sensex and Nifty indices in India finished flat on Friday, weighed down by losses in IT and financial companies amid negative global cues.

The midcap and smallcap indices both closed higher than the benchmarks, indicating that broader markets beat the benchmarks.

The Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Financial Services indices all fell, while the pharma, metal, real estate, and FMCG indices all rose.

Today's tumultuous trade saw the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex close 19 points lower at 53,140, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 15,923, down 1 point.

In the intra-day session, both indices achieved lifetime highs of 53,291 and 15,962, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

