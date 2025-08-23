Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China this month, weeks after the United States imposed tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil and weapons. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2025. Here's a look at how much oil trade and China carried out with Russia, one of the United States' oldest strategic rivals, in July.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a Finnish non-profit that focuses on revealing the trends, causes, and health impacts of air pollution, said in a July report that Russian monthly fossil fuel export revenues saw a 3% month-on-month decline.

Russia has been withstanding crippling sanctions from Western countries, including the US, since it invaded Ukraine. Some US lawmakers have accused India of funding Moscow's war in Ukraine by buying Russian oil exports.

New Delhi says it is acting in its people's interests when it buys discounted Russian oil.

CREA said in its July report that the five largest European Union importers of Russian fossil fuels paid Russia a total of EUR 1.1 bn for fossil fuel purchases. 67 per cent of this is natural gas, which isn't sanctioned by the EU.

China is the largest international buyer of Russian fossil fuels in July 2025, accounting for 42 per cent of its monthly export earnings from the top five countries. 66 per cent of these imports were crude oil (EUR 4.1 billion).

India remained the second-largest purchaser of Russian fossil fuels, importing fossil fuels worth EUR 3.5 bn. Crude oil accounted for 78% (EUR 2.7 bn) of these imports.

Turkiye was the third-largest importer of Russian fossil fuels in July, contributing 21% (EUR 3.1 bn) of the total export earnings. However, its crude oil imports were one-third of its total imports from Russia.

The EU was the fourth-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels. Seventy percent of these imports were Russian LNG and gas via pipeline.

Saudi Arabia bought EUR 489 mn of Russian fossil fuels in July -- most were oil products.