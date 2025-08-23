/Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit: How much do member nations contribute to the world's GDP?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China from August 29 to September 1. After visiting Japan, in the second leg of the trip, he will visit China, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. He is expected to meet with several leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

India has beena member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation since 2017. It held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the organisation during 2022-23.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met PM Modi earlierthis week and handed over the invitation for the summit from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit.

What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a political, economic, and security organisation thathas ten members. It was started in 2001 by six countries – China,Kazakhstan,Kyrgyzstan,Russia,Tajikistan,andUzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the grouping in June 2017. Iran joined the group in July 2023. The tenth country, Belarus, joined the SCO in 2024.

It is one of the largest organisations in the world. Its member countries cover 24 per cent of the world's land area and 42 per cent of the world's population. Its combined nominal GDP is 23 per cent of the world's gross domestic product. Basedon PPP, its GDP is 36 per cent of the world's total GDP.

It is a successor of the Shanghai Five, which was formed in 1996.

According to Statista, the combined GDP of the 10 member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was $24.4 trillion in 2023.