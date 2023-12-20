Savitri Jindal, richest woman in India, beats Ambani and Adani in wealth growth

Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, has beaten the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others by registering highest net-worth rise among Indian in past calendar years, revealed Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jindal's wealth increased by USD 9.6 billion in past calendar year. Compared to this Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's net worth increased by about USD 5 billion. The record rise in Savitri Jindal's wealth has made her fifth richest person in India. Her total net-worth stands at USD 25 billion, just ahead of Wipro's Azim Premji who is at USD 24 billion.

Who is Savitri Jindal?

Savitri Jindal is chairperson of OP Jindal Group, the business conglomerate that has a commanding presence in steel industry. The business was started by Om Prakash Jindal, Savitri Jindal's late husband.

The Jindal Group includes steel industry heavyweights like JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Holdings, JSW Saw and Jindal Stainless.

How did other India Inc magnets fare?

The data has revealed that Shiv Nadar, founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, saw his wealth rise by USD 8 billion in the past calendar year. DLF's KP Singh added USD 7 billion to his wealth.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group along with Shapoor Mistry of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, registered a rise of USD 6.5 billion.

The Indian industrialist who were among the top gainers also included Sunil Mittal, MP Lodha, Ravi Jaipuria, Dilip Shanghvi among others.

Gautam Adani was the only business magnet among the big names of the India Inc who saw his wealth shrink, the data said. His net worth dropped by USD 35.4 billion to USD 85.1 billion.

He however, maintains his position as second-richest Indian behind Mukesh Ambani who is the richest Indian. Mukesh Ambani's net worth is USD 99.2 billion.