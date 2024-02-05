Samsung's Lee Jae-yong acquitted in stock and accounting fraud case: Report

Samsung's top executive, Lee Jae-yong, popularly known as Jay Y. Lee, was acquitted by a South Korean court on Monday, with charges of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud.

According to a New York Times report, the court's decision adds a new twist to the billionaire's legal saga linked to a merger that solidified his control over Samsung, the nation's largest conglomerate.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 500 million won, but Lee, who denies any wrongdoing, emerged victorious.

Samsung Electronics, the group's electronics arm, represents about one-sixth of South Korea's exports, underscoring the significance of Lee's role.

Lee's legal troubles began in the wake of massive protests in Seoul leading to the 2016 impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, who faced charges related to bribes from Samsung and other chaebols.

Lee was arrested in 2017, accused of bribing President Park and her confidante to gain government support for a 2015 merger.

The merger was seen as a crucial step in Lee's bid to transfer control of Samsung from his father, Lee Kun-hee.

A New York-based hedge fund, Elliott Management, opposed the merger, but the National Pension Service, a major shareholder, voted in favour, allegedly due to Lee's bribes. The legal journey involved multiple sentences, retrials, and a complex web of charges.

In 2017, a Seoul district court sentenced Lee to five years in prison for offering bribes.

However, the sentence was reduced, and he was released in 2018. The Supreme Court ordered a retrial in 2019.

During this period, Lee faced another indictment related to stock price manipulation and accounting fraud in the 2015 merger.

However, a court had refused to issue an arrest warrant, preventing prosecutors from detaining him.

Business analysts differed on the impact of Lee's time in prison on Samsung, with the company maintaining its position as the world's most profitable technology company during his incarceration.

While Lee was granted parole in 2021, along with 800 other prisoners, on a national holiday, the legal challenges continued.

The retrial on bribery charges in 2021 resulted in a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. His release came with a five-year ban on employment at Samsung.

However, in 2022, President Yoon Suk Yeol granted him a pardon, lifting the employment ban.

Two months later, Samsung Electronics appointed Lee as executive chairman, marking a swift return to a prominent role.