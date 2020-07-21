Rihanna says her new Fenty Skin collection is for men and women

Popstar Rihanna’s new beauty line 'Fenty Skin' was eagerly anticipated by women around the world, anxious to see if the superstar can do for skincare what she’s already done for makeup and lingerie. But RiRI surprised everyone around the world including the men, by announcing that Fenty Skin is intended for guys as well. Rihanna's latest announcement means that she is all set to foray into the men’s personal care industry which according to a recent market research is predicted to hit $166 billion by 2022. Clearly, make-up for men has come a long way in recent times.

Rihanna first made waves as a pop star, then a fashion mogul after founding Fenty, a luxury fashion brand that’s now owned by LVMH. Now, she’s set to take over the beauty and grooming industry with the launch of her personal care line, Fenty Skin.

Recently, the 32-year-old entrepreneur announced on Instagram that she’ll be dropping her skincare collection on July 31st.

In the commercial, the singer is lounging poolside alongside models, her new products, and a few famous friends including Lil Nas X and ASAP Rocky. In a follow-up post, the diva said: “that’s right baby … Feny Skin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

And men couldn't agree more. Gone are the days when men's grooming was limited to hair and beard products. Apart from skincare products like moisturizers and pore strips, men's adoption of beauty products includes concealers, bronzers, and tinted moisturizers.

Across the globe, this trend is taking off in a big way. According to a survey conducted, cosmetic brands targeting men have increased globally by 70% and reported a 300% growth.

This is happening in India too, a country where men are often perceived as being ignorant about personal grooming or styling. A 2019 Nielsen report establishes that the overall male grooming space in india had an estimated value of Rs 5,000 crore in 2019, a growth of over 12 per cent since 2018. Makeup is an increasing chunk of this massive figure.

A handful of male beauty bloggers and vloggers, armed with brushes, foundation, liners and bronzers, are challenging the gender norms of the cosmetics industry. From pinpointing the ideal matte nude lip shade to defining their brows au naturel, these talented men are tapping a growing demand for genderless makeup in India.

The size of the grooming industry for men is certainly much smaller when compared to the women’s skin care and grooming industry, but over time this gap is expected to narrow. The industry is affected by stereotypes that hinder progress. But it's interesting to see these men shed inhibitions to embrace something that was, till a couple of years ago, considered too feminine or even taboo.