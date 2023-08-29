Reliance plans to introduce Campa Cola to international markets
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) announced its plans to take their beverage brand Campa Cola to international markets, starting with Asia and Africa, on Monday, according to a report by Mint.
The company is a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) and the packaged consumer goods division of Reliance Industries Limited.
Isha Mukesh Ambani, director of RRVL, addressed shareholders during the company’s 46th annual general meeting and said that since its launch in different regions of India earlier this year, consumers begun to grow fond of Campa Cola.
“We are scaling it up further in India, and have started work to take it global, starting with Asia and Africa,” Mint quoted Isha Ambani as saying. The brand has not yet been introduced to all parts of India. In 2022, RIL purchased Campa Cola from Pure Drinks Ltd. of New Delhi, which had previously been a well-known beverage among other cola brands.
The cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s Ceylon Beverage International had previously been the contract packaging partner for the canning operations of Campa Cola beverage. Mint reported that people also know that the corporation is increasing the brand’s capacity for Indian bottling.
The consumer products portfolio of RCPL has expanded to include beverages, everyday essentials, cookies, and personal care items through owned, partner, and acquired brands.
“We launched our FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) business with the vision to provide world-class products at affordable prices... to make heritage brands contemporary for Indian consumers, keeping the age-old brand promise intact,” Mint quoted Amabni. “We have acquired and partnered with several such brands like Campa Cola, Sosyo and Lotus.”
