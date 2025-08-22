Registration fees for vehicles older than 15 years increased. Check list

The central government has increased the fees for the renewal of registration for older vehicles. The move aims to discourage the renewal of vehicle registration for vehicles older than 15 years.

According to reports, the fee for renewing registration for vehicles older than 15 years has become twice as expensive. The draft amendment was finalized on Thursday.

For motorcycles older than 20 years, the renewal of the certificate of registration now costs Rs 2000. The fee was Rs 1000. For three-wheelers, the fee has been increased from Rs 3500 to Rs 5000.

The cost of renewal of such imported two-wheelers or three-wheelers has been increased to Rs 20000. The fee for old imported cars has been increased to Rs 80000. Earlier, this fee was Rs 10000 and Rs 40000 for imported motorcycles and cars.

A ministryofficial told News18 that the government wants to discourage the use of vehicles manufactured before the introduction of BS-II emission norms. It is because the government wants to bring vehicular pollution under control.

The Supreme Court recently barred authorities from taking coercive action against petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Here's the list of renewable fees.



Motorcycle: Rs 2,000

Three-wheeler/Quadricycle: Rs 5,000

Light motor vehicle: Rs 10,000

Imported motor vehicle (2 or 3 wheels): Rs 20,000

Imported motor vehicle (4 or more wheels): Rs 80,000

Other vehicles: Rs 12,000