RBI holds rates steady at 5.25%, sees GDP growth at 6.9%; warns of US-Iran war impact

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent on Wednesday. This marked a second consecutive pause amid rising global tensions in West Asia. The decision taken by the RBI shows a cautious approach because inflation risks have increased amid the global uncertainties, and the apex bank has maintained that domestic growth momentum remains strong and resilient.

In another key move, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the suspension of due diligence requirements for MSMEs on select trade platforms, aiming to improve ease of doing business.

Notably, the repo rate decision came just hours after US President Donald Trump announced a “bilateral ceasefire” with Iran, which sparked a rally in global markets. Indian benchmark indices also opened higher following the development.

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The Monetary Policy Committee, led by the RBI Governor, convenes every two months to assess key economic indicators and decide on policy direction. The central bank had earlier kept the rate unchanged in its August, October, and February 2026 reviews.

Key highlights of RBI MPC Meeting: