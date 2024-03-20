RBI foresees 8 pc growth amid global slowdown, signals shifts in consumer demand

In a recent report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's economic prospects have been painted with a bright hue, forecasting sustained GDP growth of 8 per cent.

Despite a global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions, the RBI remains optimistic about India's macroeconomic stability, pointing towards a conducive environment for growth.

Here are the key insights provided by the RBI's bulletin, highlighting the factors driving India's economic momentum.

Stellar growth prospects amid global slowdown

The RBI's monthly bulletin highlighted India's resilience in the face of a sluggish global economy.

While major economies grapple with dwindling growth rates, India stands firm, with its GDP averaging above 8 per cent from FY21 to FY24.

The bulletin noted the sustainability of this growth trajectory, citing strong demand visibility and favourable macroeconomic indicators.

Despite global headwinds, India's economic fundamentals remain strong, fostering an environment conducive to further expansion.

Consumer demand dynamics

A notable aspect highlighted by the RBI is the evolving landscape of consumer demand within India.

While the domestic Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector may witness a moderation in the coming months, the demand outlook for premium consumer businesses appears resilient.

The central bank attributes this shift to significant per capita income changes underway in the country.

Moreover, despite the festive season, private final consumption expenditure remains subdued, signalling nuanced patterns in consumer behaviour.

Challenges amidst opportunities

Amidst the promising growth outlook, the RBI acknowledged prevailing challenges and contrasts on both domestic and global fronts.

While capacity utilisation levels across sectors reach a threshold necessitating fresh investments, geopolitical tensions and stubborn inflation abroad pose risks to global growth momentum.

However, despite external uncertainties, India benefits from a favourable macroeconomic configuration, serving as a catalyst for sustained growth.