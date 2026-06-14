Peko, Kalp join forces to build digital infrastructure for SME finance and commerce

UAE-based business management platform Peko has entered into a strategic partnership with Kalp Digital Infrastructure Corp to develop next-generation digital infrastructure to strengthen finance and commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see Kalp's digital infrastructure integrated into Peko's platform, enabling businesses to access advanced technologies such as permissioned distributed ledger technology (DLT), programmable digital cash, digital asset wallets, tokenisation capabilities and agent-driven commerce solutions.

According to the companies, the partnership is designed to make sophisticated financial and digital infrastructure more accessible to SMEs through platforms and institutions they already use, including banks, free zones, government entities and other business ecosystem partners.

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Peko, which offers more than 50 integrated business services ranging from invoicing and payroll to company formation, travel and insurance, has established itself as a key operating platform for businesses across the UAE and the wider region. The company also provides white-labelled solutions to financial institutions, free zones and government organisations.

Kalp specialises in developing digital infrastructure that can be embedded within third-party platforms, allowing organisations to offer digital asset and programmable finance services under their own brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Peko Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kashif Ahmad Khan said the company had always aimed to go beyond simplifying business operations and focus on transforming the underlying infrastructure. "This collaboration with Kalp allows us to bring technologies such as distributed ledgers, programmable money, digital asset wallets and agentic commerce to everyday businesses through the institutions they already trust. It marks an important step towards building a faster, more transparent SME economy that is prepared for the future," Khan said.

Kalp Co-Founder Tapan Sangal said the partnership would help ensure SMEs play a leading role in the transformation of digital commerce and financial services. "The next decade will fundamentally change how businesses move money and establish trust. SMEs should be at the forefront of that transformation, and our partnership with Peko is intended to make those capabilities available at the scale required by the real economy," Sangal said.