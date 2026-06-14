/Tughlakabad fire that killed 3 'was arson, not accident', Delhi police arrest minor, 3 others

Delhi Police Sunday (Jun 14) arrested four people, including a minor, over a blaze and explosion in a residential building in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension that killed three members of a family on Friday.



Among the arrested ones is a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly set a scooter on fire over a financial dispute that triggered the deadly blaze.



Police in a statement said the girl entered the building minutes before the explosion and left soon after, while her face was covered.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Police have added charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, mischief by fire, and house trespass to the first information report (FIR) that was registered at the Govindpuri police station on Friday.

CCTV footage helps police nab girl



As per the investigators, CCTV footage helped them identify the girl and the other alleged accused. They also believed the fire was not accidental but was deliberately caused as part of a criminal conspiracy.



The minor was identified and arrested first, leading the police to a 27-year-old woman, Sarita, from Girinagar in Govindpuri. “She told us that Sarita had instigated her, providing petrol and a matchbox to set ablaze the scooty of one Deepak, a resident of the fifth floor of the building, over a monetary dispute,” deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said, adding that Sarita was arrested.



The DCP said that it was revealed, after interrogating Sarita, that the conspiracy was hatched at the instructions of Niranjan, 33, and his brother Rajkumar, 27, both residents of Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri, to avenge a personal dispute.



The victims were identified as Pankaj (28), his sister Soni (20), and their grandmother Sushila Devi (70). Two other family members, Guddi (50) and Moni (18), sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.