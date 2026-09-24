Oracle shares fall 5% as costly AI infrastructure project raises investor questions

Oracle shares fell nearly 5% in pre-market trading on Thursday after reports that the company had invoked force majeure on a massive AI data centre project in New Mexico. The move is reportedly aimed at protecting Oracle from financial exposure if construction delays push the facility beyond its planned launch in 2028.

The development puts a spotlight on the growing costs and risks behind the artificial intelligence boom. Oracle is not reportedly walking away from the project. Instead, it is seeking flexibility over payments as its infrastructure ambitions face construction, regulatory and financing challenges.

Why has Oracle invoked force majeure?

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According to a Bloomberg report cited by Reuters, Oracle sent a force majeure notice to the project's developer, a unit of Blue Owl Capital. The notice is reportedly intended to delay payment obligations if the data centre, known as Project Jupiter, is delayed and fails to come online as planned.

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Force majeure is a contractual provision that can offer relief from certain obligations when extraordinary circumstances beyond a party's control disrupt a project. Whether it applies depends on the contract and the circumstances.

Oracle is reportedly seeking to protect itself against delays and additional costs, rather than give up its role as the facility's main tenant. Reuters said it could not independently verify Bloomberg's report. Oracle and Blue Owl did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

What is Project Jupiter and why does it matter?

Project Jupiter is a major data centre campus in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, linked to Oracle's wider AI infrastructure expansion and its partnership with OpenAI. The facility is designed to support enormous computing workloads needed to train and run AI models. Such projects require substantial investment in buildings, power supply, cooling systems and specialised computing equipment.

The New Mexico project has faced regulatory and local opposition, including disputes involving the proposed power infrastructure. Oracle said in a September 14 statement that the data centre campus and a proposed microgrid are separate facilities, and that construction of the data centre buildings does not require the air-quality permit at the centre of a separate legal proceeding.

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Is Oracle abandoning its AI data centre plans?

There is no confirmation that Oracle is exiting Project Jupiter. In fact, the reported notice appears aimed at protecting the company if the timeline slips, rather than cancelling its role.

Oracle has said the project remains on schedule and that it is committed to New Mexico, according to a Bloomberg report cited by Yahoo Finance.

Yahoo Finance The distinction matters. A payment delay would not necessarily mean the project is cancelled, nor does the reported notice establish the final cost or the extent of any financial relief. For investors, the key questions are whether construction can stay on schedule, how much the project will ultimately cost and whether Oracle's growing AI infrastructure commitments can deliver returns that justify the spending.