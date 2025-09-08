Online money-game law: Supreme Court transfers 3 High Court petitions to itself

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred three writ petitions by online money game companies pending in three high courts to itself. The petitions, filed by the gaming companies, were pending before the Delhi High Court, the Karnataka High Court, and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 ("Online Gaming Act"), which prohibits online money games and activities linked to them.

The Supreme Court said that any such petition filed before the high courts stands transferred to the Supreme Court for hearing. The court acted on a petition filed by the central government seeking the consolidation of petitions.

Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan wrote in the order that the high courts are directed to transfer the entire record of the petitions within one week digitally.

"This is at the instance of the Union of India with the following prayers. We transfer as prayed for is allowed. The proceedings from the Karnataka, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts stand transferred to this Court. Respective High Courts are directed to transfer the entire records with all interlocutory applications filed within 1 week. Let this transfer be done digitally to save time," the bench was quoted as saying by Live Law.

What is the Online Gaming Act 2025?

The central government last month passed the Online Gaming Act 2025 in the parliament, seeking a ban on money games. The law's provisions include a fine of Rs 1 crore, or jail term, or both for those guilty of promoting online money gaming. The law, however, spares those seeking to play such games.

The online gaming companies had appealed to the government not to pass the legislation, arguing that many of these games were skill-based and that thousands of people stood to lose their jobs.

After the bill became a law, many companies challenged it before the Delhi High Court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and the Karnataka High Court.

The petitioners submitted before the courts that the Act prohibits even those games which involve skills and not mere chance, especially e-sports.