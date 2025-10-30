OnePlus 15's India launch date revealed: Expected price, availability, features

OnePlus 15, the Chinese company's upcoming flagship device, will launch in India on November 13th at 7 PM. The phone will be the first smartphone in India with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

OnePlus 15's sale will start at 8 pm the same day. It will be sold on Amazon and the company's official website. OnePlus has already launched a microsite for the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15 features

OnePlus 15 will sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which will have better speeds, graphics, and improved power efficiency. It will also havethe company's OxygenOS 16 software out of the box.

The phone will come with a massive 7,300 mAh battery, which is expected to increase the battery life of the flagship phone.

The phone will be shipped with a 120W charger in the box. The smartphone will also sport 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15's screen is also upgraded. The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen will come with a 165Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate will be the highest among most other smartphones and is expected to provide a better scrolling experience.

However, unlike the OnePlus 13's 2K screen, the OnePlus 15 will have a 1.5K screen. Another perceived downgrade could be the absence of Hasselblad cameras. The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP camera setup. However, the image processing will be handled by the DetailMax Engine.

The phone comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, like any flagship device. It will also come with IP66/68/69/69K ratings, like the OnePlus 13.

According to many tech experts, the phone could be priced around the Rs 60000 mark for the base variant. This will be lower than the previous version.