New Zealand TV Network Three plans newsroom closure, 200 jobs at risk

In a significant development in the New Zealand media landscape, one of the country's major free-to-air television networks, Three, announced plans on Wednesday to cease its newsroom operations, television news broadcasts, and website, potentially resulting in the loss of up to 200 media jobs.

The decision, if implemented, marks the end of 35 years of broadcast news on the Three network, leaving the state-owned TVNZ as the primary producer of broadcast news content in the country.

Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of Newshub, which airs on Three, cited the need for further cost reductions as the driving force behind the proposed closure of the newsroom.

Glen Kyne, a senior vice president at Warner Bros Discovery for Australia and New Zealand, stressed the economic challenges facing the industry, stating, "Free-to-air and news are expensive businesses to run. Put simply, the economic headwinds means the returns are not there".

While acknowledging the role of Newshub in New Zealand's media landscape, Kyne highlighted the necessity of the proposed changes regardless of their potential impact, saying, "These proposed changes will be hard if they are implemented, but we think they are necessary". The closure, if finalised, would reshape the media landscape in New Zealand, consolidating TVNZ's position as the dominant broadcaster of news content.

Newshub, in a statement on its website, indicated that the proposed closure could result in the loss of jobs for around 200 journalists, producers, editors, camera operators, and associated staff members.

This has raised concerns about the future of journalism in New Zealand and the broader implications for media diversity and public access to information.

Even with the planned closure of its news operations, Warner Bros Discovery expressed intentions to continue operating digital platform ThreeNow and network channel Three.

The network aims to showcase programming from its extensive library and produce local content where feasible funding can be secured.

However, the move signifies the broader challenges facing traditional media outlets globally as they grapple with shifting consumer preferences and advertising revenue dynamics.

The proposed restructuring of Three's news operations is subject to consultation processes as required by New Zealand law, with a final decision expected in early April.