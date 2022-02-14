New IPO in market: India's LIC files draft papers to sell 5% shares to raise $8 billion

The market is abuzz today with one positive development. Want to know what it is?

Well, the government-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has filed draft papers to sell 5% of its shares.

The papers have been deposited with the market regulator in a bid to raise nearly $8 billion.

The move seems to have dwarfed the biggest IPO in third-largest economy of Asia by a great margin.

It is crucial for the Indian PM Narendra Modi-led government's efforts to meet sharply trimmed divestment target in the current financial year. It will also provide a measure of the success of the pro-market policies of the government.

According to the draft prospectus filed on Sunday, India's largest insurer will sell 316.25 million shares. It will amount to nearly 5% of the post-offer paid up share capital.

An embedded value of 5.39 trillion Indian rupees ($71.56 billion) was also stated in the filing. It is a measure of future cash flows in life insurance companies. This is an important financial gauge for insurers.

The government may raise around Rs 600 billion ($7.97 billion) from the issuance and not Rs 900 billion, which was the target of the initial plan as it has trimmed the offering due to market conditions, Reuters reported, citing a government source.

By the end of March, the listing may get completed, the source added.

