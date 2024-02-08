Mexico surpasses China as top source of US imports amid global economic shifts

In a significant economic shift, Mexico has emerged as the leading source of goods imported to the United States, overtaking China for the first time in more than two decades.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), figures released by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday reveal that the value of goods imported from Mexico to the US rose nearly 5 per cent in 2023, reaching over $475 billion, while Chinese imports saw a significant decline of 20 per cent, totalling $427 billion.

This historic change in import dynamics underscores the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, with the US making deliberate efforts to diversify sources and foster relationships with countries closer to home.

The Trump administration initiated tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018, a trend continued by President Biden, reflecting a bipartisan consensus on addressing trade imbalances and concerns about Beijing's trade practices.

Amidst the strained US-China economic relations, the Biden administration has been encouraging companies to explore alternative sourcing strategies such as "friend-shoring" in allied countries or "reshoring" by bringing manufacturing back to the US.

This shift is in response to the challenges posed by offshoring to China and the disruptions in global supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading companies to seek suppliers closer to the United States, a strategy referred to as "near-shoring".

The growing trend of importing goods from Mexico is not a straightforward narrative.

While Mexico has benefited from the shift away from Chinese factories, some Chinese manufacturers have established operations in Mexico, leveraging the advantages of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

This agreement, in effect for three years, facilitates duty-free trade in North America for many products.

Derek Scissors, a China specialist at the American Enterprise Institute, highlighted that major drops in Chinese imports were observed in politically sensitive categories like computers, electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Scissors suggested that the decline in US reliance on Chinese goods is influenced by wariness towards Beijing's economic policies, particularly under President Xi Jinping.

Factors such as Xi's stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in 2022 and counterespionage investigations targeting foreign companies have contributed to a reassessment of China's reliability.

He noted that the shift in import patterns may not be a temporary change, stating, "I don't see the US being comfortable with a rebound in those areas in 2024 and 2025."

Overall, the US trade deficit in goods with the rest of the world narrowed by 10 per cent in the past year, amounting to $1.06 trillion.