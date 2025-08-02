Meta to offload $2 billion in data centre assets to fund AI infrastructure costs

Meta Platforms is accelerating its push to bring in outside investors to help finance its growing artificial intelligence infrastructure. In a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday, the tech giant revealed plans to offload $2.04 billion worth of data centre assets, as part of a broader strategy to co-develop facilities powering its next-generation AI systems.

The move reflects a notable shift in how Big Tech firms fund infrastructure, as the cost of building and operating data centres for generative AI continues to soar.

Meta eyes co-development model amid rising AI costs

As per Reuters, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has reclassified a major portion of its data centre infrastructure, including land and construction-in-progress, as “held-for-sale.” The company expects these assets to be contributed to a third-party venture within 12 months, aimed at co-developing AI data centres.

Meta valued the reclassified assets at the lower of their carrying amounts or fair value less selling costs, and did not record a loss. The company disclosed in its filing that total held-for-sale assets stood at $3.26 billion as of June 30, according to Reuters.

CFO confirms search for financial partners

In an earnings call earlier this week, Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li confirmed the company is “exploring ways to work with financial partners to co-develop data centers,” as quoted by Reuters. While Meta still intends to fund most of its capital expenditure internally, Li said some infrastructure projects could attract “significant external financing”, offering greater flexibility should infrastructure needs evolve.

Li clarified there were no finalised transactions yet, but the language in the regulatory filing suggests that plans are advancing, Reuters reported.

Zuckerberg’s AI ambitions drive spending surge

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has consistently championed the company’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence, with plans to build massive “AI superclusters” to support artificial general intelligence (AGI) development. “Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan,” Zuckerberg said this week, underscoring the sheer physical and financial scale of the company’s AI infrastructure projects, as quoted by Reuters.

In line with this strategy, Meta on Wednesday raised the lower end of its full-year capital expenditure guidance by $2 billion, bringing the updated forecast to $66 billion to $72 billion. The increased spending comes as Meta reported stronger-than-expected ad sales, driven in part by AI-enhanced ad targeting and content delivery, as per Reuters.

Silicon Valley’s funding model is evolving

Meta’s asset sale strategy underscores a broader trend in the tech industry. As per Reuters, major companies like Meta are now rethinking the traditional model of self-funding infrastructure, particularly for AI development. The construction and operation of advanced data centres demands huge upfront investment in real estate, energy, semiconductors, and cooling systems.

While Meta declined to comment on the specific asset sale plans when approached by Reuters, the company’s disclosures make clear its willingness to share the financial burden of its long-term AI ambitions. With investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure still running high, Meta’s move could set a new precedent, changing how trillion-dollar tech firms scale their AI operations in the years to come.