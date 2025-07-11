Meta’s $100 million AI talent blitz brings new high in tech hiring war

Meta Platforms Inc. has launched an unprecedented talent acquisition offensive, reportedly offering compensation packages worth up to $100 million to lure top artificial intelligence (AI) researchers from OpenAI, Apple, and other rivals. Dubbed “Superintelligence Labs,” the new division spearheaded by chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is designed to accelerate Meta’s generative AI efforts and reclaim ground in the industry’s most heated battleground.

Lavish offers to win top minds

Reports suggest that Zuckerberg has personally emailed leading AI scientists, dangling signing bonuses and equity grants that can reach nine figures in the first year alone. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, publicly acknowledged in June that Meta was offering “signing bonuses as high as $100 million” to tempt OpenAI staffers in an escalation that shows how sharply the stakes have risen in Silicon Valley’s AI arms race.

Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth has downplayed the notion that all recruits receive such eye-popping deals, noting instead that “top-tier AI talent commands premium offers” wherever they go. Nonetheless, the sheer scale of Meta’s spending, bolstered by promises of unlimited GPU access and infrastructure, marks a significant shift in how Big Tech is willing to invest in human capital to gain an edge.

Notable poaches and leadership hires

The blitz has already produced several high-profile additions to Meta’s AI ranks. Former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and AI entrepreneur Daniel Gross have been tapped to co-lead Superintelligence Labs, while Alexandr Wang, whose data-labelling startup Scale AI received a strategic investment from Meta, was elevated to chief AI officer. Other recruits include Ruoming Pang, previously Apple’s head of foundation models, who is rumoured to have received a package north of $200 million, and Yuanzhi Li, an OpenAI researcher known for work on large-scale language models.

To date, Meta has hired more than ten researchers from OpenAI alone, alongside specialists from Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and other prominent labs. According to industry observers, some OpenAI veterans quipped that the recruitment feels “like someone broke into our home and carried off the furniture.”

Building on a generative AI foundation

Meta’s aggressive hiring drive aligns with its broader strategy to become a leader in generative AI. The company’s FAIR research arm, established in 2013, laid the groundwork for innovations such as the Llama family of open-source language models. The launch of Llama 4 in April 2025 demonstrated Meta’s continued commitment to advancing its own large language models.

Alongside in-house R&D, Meta has invested billions in scaling infrastructure. A recent 49 per cent stake acquisition in Scale AI valued the startup at approximately $30 billion, effectively “acqui-hiring” Wang’s team and integrating their labelling platform. Such moves signal that Meta is willing to deploy capital aggressively to assemble both the people and the tools needed to compete against rivals.

An escalating industry talent war

Meta’s approach is far from unique. Google’s DeepMind division has countered by offering packages exceeding $20 million per year through enhanced equity and faster vesting schedules. Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, has also raided its partner’s talent pool for Azure AI initiatives, while Amazon Web Services, Apple, and upstart labs such as xAI and Inflection vie for engineers with a mix of high pay and compelling missions.

The result is a talent market in which elite AI researchers now command compensation levels once unimaginable in the tech sector. Some analysts warn this may inflate costs unsustainably and widen disparities between well-funded corporate labs and under-resourced academic or independent research groups. Insofar, OpenAI’s Sam Altman has cast the contest as “missionaries versus mercenaries,” arguing that researchers motivated chiefly by ideology or long-term alignment goals are critical to responsible AI stewardship.