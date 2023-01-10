Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India

The United States-based tech giant and Facebook parent company Meta appoints former Tata Cliq CEO Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India. In the new role, Purohit will lead Meta’s strategic relationship with various brands and agencies in bolstering the company's digital tools for revenue growth in India's business.

Vikas Purohit comes with over 20 years of experience in business, sales and marketing and astute knowledge of the market, given his Indian Institute of Management (IIM) education. He has worked previously with big league brands such as Tata Cliq, Amazon, Reliance brands, Aditya Birla group and Tommy Hilfiger.

Last month, he paid homage to his mentors on the popular social network Linkedin. Purohit will be succeeding Ajit Mohan who last year joined Snap Inc, which is the social media platform Snapchat’s parent company as the president of APAC to lead its business in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

As he steps into the new role, his responsibilities lie in engaging with brands and agencies, leading partnership initiatives with media and creating ecosystems to increase the adoption of Meta’s tools.

He would handle the company's key business verticals, including the agency teams and business solutions teams. Purohit would report to Arun Srinivas, the director and head of ads business for Meta in India.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” said Srinivas in a statement.

India remains an indispensable market for tech giants such as Meta, with targeted ads and the adoption of new digital advertisement models, they aim to create a campaign to garner consumer interest.

In FY22, Meta's gross ad revenue rose by 74% YoY to 1.9 billion, based on the increase in the adoption of its digital ad tools.





