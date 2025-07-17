/Mark Zuckerberg faces $8 billion lawsuit over data privacy and alleged corporate mismanagement

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, is embroiled in a high-stakes $8 billion lawsuit brought by its own shareholders, including major institutional investors. The legal action, filed in Delaware’s Chancery Court, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives, including former COO Sheryl Sandberg, of failing to oversee the company’s handling of user data. The lawsuit stems from the fallout of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw Facebook users’ private information harvested and used for political targeting without consent.

The plaintiffs claim that Zuckerberg and other senior leaders violated their fiduciary duties and were complicit in illegal data practices that led to significant regulatory fines and legal costs for the company. At the heart of the suit is an allegation that Facebook’s leadership allowed the company to breach a 2012 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) consent order. This order required Facebook to cease the collection and sharing of user data without consent. Despite this, the lawsuit alleges that Facebook continued to sell user data to third parties, failing to disclose these practices adequately to the public.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal and its aftermath

The case dates back to 2018 when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct political consulting firm, improperly harvested data from millions of Facebook users without their consent. The firm then allegedly used this data to craft targeted political ads for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The revelation sparked a global outcry, leading to investigations and fines from regulators around the world.

In 2019, Meta (then Facebook) settled with the FTC for $5 billion over the data privacy violations stemming from the scandal. Additionally, the company faced significant fines in Europe and reached a $725 million settlement with affected users. However, shareholders are now suing to recover more than $8 billion in damages, including the FTC fine and other legal costs, claiming that Zuckerberg and other executives were directly responsible for the company’s failure to properly protect user privacy.

Neil Richards, a privacy expert from Washington University School of Law, testified for the plaintiffs, stating that Facebook’s privacy disclosures were “misleading” and failed to adequately inform users of the risks associated with their data. The trial, which began on July 16, is expected to include testimony from several high-profile figures, including Zuckerberg himself, former COO Sheryl Sandberg, and other board members such as Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel.

Board’s role in the scandal and governance failures

The lawsuit argues that Meta’s board failed to fulfil its duty of oversight, allowing Zuckerberg and his team to oversee a “data harvesting operation” that violated privacy laws and led to massive financial and reputational harm. Shareholders allege that Meta’s board ignored repeated warnings and did not take sufficient action to prevent the misuse of personal data.

Meta’s corporate governance structure also came under scrutiny during the trial. Zuckerberg controls 61 per cent of Meta’s voting shares, a dual-class share structure that gives him significant power over the company’s direction. Shareholders argue that this structure undermines checks and balances, giving Zuckerberg the ability to act unilaterally and allowing the board to fail in holding him accountable for the scandal.

The court case also touches on claims of insider trading. Zuckerberg allegedly anticipated the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and sold a portion of his Facebook shares before the stock price plummeted. The plaintiffs claim that Zuckerberg’s actions were motivated by insider information, though the defendants have denied this and assert that Zuckerberg followed a pre-established stock-trading plan designed to avoid such conflicts.

Implications for Big Tech and executive accountability

The outcome of the case could have broad implications for executive accountability in the tech industry, especially concerning issues of data privacy and corporate governance. The lawsuit is seen as one of the most significant shareholder actions against a major tech company, as it alleges not only privacy violations but also failures in corporate oversight.