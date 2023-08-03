Mankind Pharma reports 66% surge in Q1 profit

Mankind Pharma Ltd., one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, has achieved a remarkable milestone in its latest quarterly results as its profit soared by a staggering 66 percent during the June quarter, reaching a remarkable $60 million. This substantial growth comes just a few months after the company's successful listing in May.

The surge in profit was fueled by robust domestic sales and remarkable expansion in the chronic drug segment. Mankind Pharma's impressive revenue from operations marked an 18.3 percent increase, reaching almost 311 million dollars in the June quarter.

The company's stakeholders expressed their pride as the pharma segment outperformed the Indian pharma market by 1.5x. Robust volume growth and the highest-ever share of chronic drugs in their sales portfolio drove this feat, reaching 36 percent during the quarter.

Their domestic business revenue played a significant role, contributing almost 292 million dollars with a growth rate of 13.6 percent.

The company's renowned consumer healthcare business division, home to brands like Manforce and Prega News, recorded a 7.8 percent revenue increase, amounting to 2.08 billion rupees. The Manforce condom brand competes alongside global giants like Durex from Reckitt Benckiser Group and Skore from TTK Group.

Furthermore, the company's focus remains on distinctive filings, including important market in-licensing. The new integrated bulk medicine and formulation production factory is scheduled to open in September. The firm is looking at exporting dydrogesterone to important markets.

Dydrogesterone is a progestogen that is used to treat progesterone shortages or irregular periods in women, as well as other symptoms caused by excessive estrogen activity.

Investor confidence in Mankind Pharma's growth potential is reflected in the remarkable 61 percent surge in its stock price from the initial offer price of $13.07. This substantial increase underscores the market's recognition of the company's promising trajectory.