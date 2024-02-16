Major investors step back from climate coalition

3 of the world's largest asset managers - JPMorgan Chase, State Street, and BlackRock - have distanced themselves from a key investor coalition pushing companies to reduce emissions.

Departures & impact

JPMorgan Chase and State Street have entirely withdrawn from the Climate Action 100+ (CA100+), a powerful coalition representing over $60 trillion in assets. BlackRock has shifted its membership to its international arm, effectively removing $6.6 trillion from the coalition's direct influence in North America. All three firms cited concerns about maintaining independence and control over their investment decisions and engagement strategies as reasons for their decisions.

This combined move removes nearly $14 trillion in assets from coordinated efforts on Wall Street, potentially weakening the collective pressure on companies to address climate risks. Some see the decision as influenced by growing political pressure from those who view such coalitions as anti-competitive or a breach of fiduciary duty.

The road ahead for CA100+

Despite the loss of these prominent asset managers, CA100+ continues to grow, with over 700 firms still onboard, including 60 new additions in the recent past. However, the departure raises questions about the future direction of groups like CA100+ as they grapple with balancing vocal advocacy with market dynamics.