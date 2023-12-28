Maersk resumes Suez Canal routes amid global shipping concerns

Denmark's Maersk has announced the scheduling of numerous container vessels to traverse the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the coming days, signalling a potential return to normalcy for global shipping firms.

The move follows a disruption in Red Sea routes, with major shipping companies, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd ceasing operations due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi militant group.

Maersk's decision has, however, led to a 5 per cent drop in its share price, sparking concerns of a potential correction in freight rates.

Maersk's share price decline has also impacted other shipping stocks, with Hapag-Lloyd witnessing a 6 per cent drop, Frontline falling by 5.3 per cent, and Hoegh Autoliners down by 3 per cent.

The market reaction reflects apprehension about the economic impact of a return to shorter routes through the Suez Canal, a move that might reverse the gains made in the past week.

On December 24, Maersk announced that it would resume Red Sea routes for both eastbound and westbound journeys, citing a US-led military operation aimed at protecting vessels from Houthi attacks.

The company, however, provided limited details, and the schedule is subject to change based on contingency plans that may be developed in the coming days.

France's CMA CGM is also increasing the number of vessels using the Suez Canal, signifying a broader trend of shipping companies reassessing their routes.

Maren Maersk, among the vessels listed in the advisory, departed Tangiers on December 24. It is expected to continue via the Suez Canal, arriving in Singapore on Jan 14.

Despite this, many of Maersk's vessels are still set to circumnavigate Africa.

Since December 19, Maersk has rerouted its ships around Africa through the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks, imposing additional fees on customers and extending transportation times.

The company introduced a $700 charge for a standard 20-foot container travelling from China to Northern Europe, consisting of a $200 transit disruption surcharge and a $500 peak season surcharge. The impact of resuming some Red Sea shipments on these surcharges remains unclear.

Meanwhile, German rival Hapag-Lloyd deems the situation too risky to use the Suez Canal, opting to reroute vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

Continuous assessments are being made, with a review scheduled for Friday to determine the feasibility of a Suez Canal passage.

