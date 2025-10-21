Lokpal office's '7 BMWs' tender triggers controversy: 'Servile members...'

The Lokpal office has floated a public tender for acquiringseveral high-end BMW 330 Li cars, attracting allegations of extravagance in public office, as the vehicle is priced at over Rs 60 lakh. The tender process was initiated on October 16, and the evaluation proceedings will begin on November 7.

The Lokpal office has invited tenders for seven cars, whose expected combined price is Rs 5 crore. After the vehicles are delivered, BMW will train drivers and staff, reported India Today.

What the Lokpal notification said

The car will serve each member of the corruption watchdog, including the former Supreme Court justice, Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. The ex-judge chairs the body.

Under the training, the drivers and staff will teach them about the cars' systems and operations.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India," the notification said.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan slammed the move. He accused the government of having ground to dust the Lokpal body. He also accused the members of the body of being "servile" and claimed that they are not bothered by graft and are happy with their luxuries.

The Congress's youth wing also questioned the decision.