JSW Group unleashes $5 bn investment surge into Eastern India's EV revolution

In a stride towards bolstering India's electric vehicle (EV) landscape, JSW Group has announced an investment of 400 billion rupees ($4.81 billion) in EV manufacturing projects in the coastal state of Odisha.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The conglomerate's ambitious move signals a determined challenge to both domestic and international players in the burgeoning Indian EV market, which accounted for approximately 2 per cent of total car sales last year. Leading the charge was Tata Motors, although the government is fervently eyeing a formidable 30 per cent share by 2023.

JSW Group's colossal investment will unfold in three phases, according to a statement released on Monday. In the initial two phases, a whopping 250 billion rupees will be injected into the establishment of an EV battery manufacturing plant and an EV components plant. The third phase will witness an additional infusion of 150 billion rupees to set up a cutting-edge EV components manufacturing complex.

The conglomerate's strategic partnership with China's SAIC Motor, formed in November, intensifies its commitment to green mobility and the development of a robust electric vehicle ecosystem in India. This collaboration reflects the broader trend of international cooperation to accelerate advancements in EV technology and infrastructure.

Despite these ambitious strides, India is still at a crossroads regarding the potential reduction of import taxes on EVs. A top government official informed Reuters that a decision is pending under a proposed policy for carmakers committing to local manufacturing.

The outcome could potentially pave the way for the entry of global giant Tesla into the Indian market, disrupting the status quo. However, stakeholders like Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, and South Korea's Hyundai Motor have urged New Delhi to maintain the current policy, discouraging any reduction in taxes on hybrids.

JSW Group's monumental investment marks a significant chapter in India's transition towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation.