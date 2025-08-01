Japan unemployment holds at 2.5% in June as job offers decline

In June, Japan’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, according to official data released on Friday. While the headline figure met economists’ expectations, there are early signs that the country’s once-tight labour market may be starting to ease. As per government figures cited by Reuters, the jobs-to-applicants ratio, a key measure of labour demand, slipped to 1.22 in June, down from 1.24 in May. This means that there were 122 job openings for every 100 job seekers, a modest decline that suggests companies may be turning more cautious about hiring. Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a slightly stronger reading of 1.25, indicating that the dip came in weaker than forecast.

Labour market holding, but momentum slowing

While Japan’s unemployment rate remains one of the lowest among major economies. This drop in job openings could also reportedly be a subtle warning sign of broader economic softening. “Labour conditions remain stable, but the fall in the job openings ratio hints at a gradual cooling in hiring appetite,” economists told Reuters, noting that corporate sentiment may be affected by sluggish global demand and uncertainty around US tariffs.

Japan’s export-reliant economy has been reportedly navigating external headwinds, from softer Chinese demand to trade frictions sparked by US tariff policies under President Donald Trump.

What’s next?

The Bank of Japan and policymakers in Tokyo will be closely watching job market trends as they weigh future economic stimulus or rate decisions. A weakening labour market could reportedly pressure the central bank to slow its bond tapering or even pause rate hikes if broader growth risks emerge.

For now, the jobless rate is holding firm. But with job offers slipping, economists warn that Japan’s post-pandemic labour resilience may be peaking.